23 February 2020 - 14:55

Winners' list of parliamentary elections released

EHRAN, Feb. 23 (MNA) – The National Elections Committee released the final list of the winner candidates of the held 11th parliamentary elections in Iran.

The committee's Spokesperson Esmaeil Mousavi announced on Sunday that according to the vote counting results, Mohammad Baqer Ghalibaf, the former Tehran mayor, with above 1.265 million of the votes, Mostafa Mirsalim with 892,318 votes and Morteza Aghatehrani with 868,025 votes have gained respectively the most number of votes in the electoral district of Tehran.

As reported, Principalists are to lead the next Parliament in Iran.

Millions of Iranians cast voteds for the 11th parliamentary election as well as Assembly of Experts’ mid-term election (in some provinces) on Friday across the country.

A total of 7,148 candidates, including dozens of Iranians from the religious minorities, ran for the parliament.

There are 290 seats in the parliament.

