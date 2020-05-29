Berri congratulates Ghalibaf on his election as Iran’s new Parl. speaker

While expressing satisfaction with the selection of Ghalibaf as Speaker of the Islamic Consultative Assembly, he said, “I take this opportunity to congratulate you as Iran’s Parliament Speaker on behalf of myself and representatives at the Lebanese Parliament and wish evermore success and progress for the Islamic Republic of Iran."



In his message, Berri underscored the Lebanese brotherly ties with the Iranian people, wishing Iranians and the Islamic Republic of Iran continued progress and prosperity.

MA/FNA13990309000431