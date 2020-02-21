Participation in the election to embarrass enemies: Ayatollah Khatami

Addressing the Friday Prayer sermon today, Ayatollah Seyyed Ahmad Khatami said, “Anybody who favors Iran’s interest takes part in elections, and the presence of the people in the elections is a righteous act, and it makes the enemy angry.”

Referring to the parliamentary and mid-term Assembly of Experts elections which is underway on Friday, Khatami added, “The participation in the election will embarrass enemies and make the Iranian people proud.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, he called the Iraqi parliament's decision to expel Americans from Iraq an important step.

Referring to Syria’s latest development, he said, “The victory of the Syrian Resistance Front and the expulsion of the Takfiris from the outskirts of Aleppo was great news.”

“The enemies thought that the resistance will end after the assassination of General Soleimani but the victories of Resistance in recent days showed that Resistance will continue until the last American is expelled from the region and the destruction of the Zionist regime,” he added.

“Resistance also caused the US President’s so-called ‘Deal of the Century’ to fail,” Khatami noted referring to the recently unveiled plan of Donald Trump on Palestine-Israel issue.

MNA/ 4858566