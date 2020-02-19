Iran needs a parl. with a strategic look to national security: Hatami

“We need a Parliament to be able to defend the dignified and sublime status of the Islamic Republic of Iran in international arena and also confront threats waged by enemies against the country strongly.”

He made the remarks late on Wed. among personnel of the Ministry of Defense and at the threshold of the 11th Parliamentary Election and Midterm Election of the Experts’ Assembly and added, “undoubtedly, this period of Parliamentary election is certainly considered as the most significant periods of the Parliament, for, Islamic Republic of Iran is currently in a special situation from the perspective of national security and international arena.”

Turning to the apparent and widespread hostilities of the United States against the noble nation of Islamic Iran, he dded, “during four decades since the victory of the Islamic Revolution in 1979, we have always witnessed overt and covert conspiracies and plots waged by the United States and the Global Arrogance against the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

Today, enemies’ hostilities against the Establishment has become more apparent due to the increased authority and power of the Islamic Iran and key role of the Islamic Republic of Iran in international arena, regional developments and enlightenment of freedom-seeking people of the world, Brigadier General Amir Hatami highlighted.

He pointed to the assassination of former IRGC Quds Force Commander Gen. Soleimani as a clear example of US hostility against the Islamic Republic of Iran and added, “the heinous crime committed by the US terrorist forces is a clear manifestation of state terrorism of the United States and declaration of war against Iran.”

