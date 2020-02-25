Iran regrets inaction of international communities against crimes of Israeli regime: FM spox

Mousavi strongly condemned the terrorist act of the Zionist regime in their attacks against the Gaza Strip and targeting the people and Resistance centers in Gaza and Damascus.

Referring to the inhumane treatment of the Zionist military in disrespecting the body of a Palestinian Muslim martyr, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman maintained that this brutal behavior indicates the vicious nature of the Israeli regime and the lack of adherence to the least humane and ethical principles in dealing with defenseless Palestinian people.

He further considered the Zionist regime as war criminals and emphasized the necessity of punishing them in international courts.

Praising the legitimate struggles and heroic resistance of the Palestinian people, Mousavi described Resistance and national unity as the only options available in the fight against the occupiers and expressed his regret with regard to the inaction of the international community against the repeated atrocities of the Israeli regime in the occupied Palestine and the violation of sovereignty and attacks on neighboring countries.

