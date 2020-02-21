Senior Iranian officials cast vote in ballot box

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani dropped his vote into the ballot box at the country's election headquarter on Friday.

Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani also cast vote in Qom for the parliamentary and Assembly of Experts elections, being held simultaneously across Iran.

Other Iranian senior officials, including Judiciary Chief Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi, First Vice President Es’hagh Jahangiri, Secretary of Guardian Council Ayatollah Ahmad Jannati, and Expediency Council Chairman Ayatollah Sadegh Amoli Larijani also cast their votes in the ballot box.

Election officially began at 8 A.M. across Iran with some 58 million people eligible to vote. A total of 7,148 candidates, including dozens of Iranians from the religious minorities, are running for the parliament. There are 290 seats in the parliament up for grabs.

MNA/