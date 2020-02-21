Polls open across Iran

According to the law, election time begins at 8 A.M. and continues for 10 hours where extensions are possible based on the turnout.

There are more than 55,000 polling stations for this round of elections across the country. In each polling station, there are one member from the monitoring committee, one representative from the governorate, one inspector and two police officers, as well as a representative for the election candidates.

A total of 7,148 candidates, including dozens of Iranians from the religious minorities, are running for the parliament. There are 290 seats in the parliament up for grabs.

The lawmakers are elected for a 4-year term, with no limitation for the incumbent or former parliamentarians to run again.

Also, people in five provinces, North Khorasan, Khorasan Razavi, Fars, Tehran and Qom are going to elect 7 candidates running for the midterm election of the 88-member Assembly of Experts, a high-ranking body that elects the leader of the Islamic Revolution.

Members of the assembly are directly elected to office by people for an eight-year term. It holds biannual meetings to appoint a new chairman. Top Iranian officials have repeated calls over the past weeks for a high turnout in the elections.

