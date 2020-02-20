Iranian manufacturers indigenize strategic petchem equipment

Hossein Khatibi announced to reporters cancellation of a halt in production of petrochemical plants in the country because of the embargoes imposed on import of compressors or their parts to Iran, saying the association’s members had developed the savvy to build spare parts for the compressors.

“Compressors are the heart of production in petrochemical plants and foreign companies, because of the sanctions, refuse to provide the related services or supply their spare parts; but now, besides offering all the services, we have achieved the technical knowhow of manufacturing the spare parts,” he said.

He said currently all the services related to petrochemical compressors were being provided by domestic companies, adding supplying items on foreign markets is also considered by the companies.

Khatibi further said that extruders needed in the petrochemical industry were also localized, adding the items are regarded as strategic equipment in polymer units which can be supplied locally.

MNA/SHANA