Khatam-al Anbiya construction HQ’s Technical-Engineering Exhibition opened

On the sidelines of his visit to this exhibition, Roads Minister Mohammad Eslami said, “Islamic Republic of Iran enjoys high potentials and capabilities and can cut its dependency to technical and engineering services.”

He pointed to the sanctions imposed against the country and added, “in spite of tough sanctions, the country managed to take giant strides in the year named after by the Leader as boosting domestic production.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Eslami pointed to the domestic industrial and engineering companies which managed to carry out large projects and added, “benefited from high technical knowhow and knowledge, we can even export high-quality technical and engineering services overseas.’

He added, “with creating value added in knowledge-based industries, we can expand and promote economy of the country.”

