Project to connect Tabriz petchem co. to West Ethylene Pipeline inaugurated

In the inaugural ceremony of this giant project, Vaezi said that launch of this project will create a very important change in Tabriz Petrochemical Company. West Ethylene Pipeline will also facilitate provision of petrochemical feedstock as well.”

If this project is launched, production capacity of this petrochemical complex, as targeted 440,000 tons, will increase by 1,200 million tons at large, Vaezi added.

Existence of necessary bedrocks of human resources for productivity of capital and energy, high added value and development of investment, price difference of ethylene produced in the complex with the ethylene received from pipeline are of the salient strength of this project.

MNA/IRN83673009