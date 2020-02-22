  1. Economy
22 February 2020 - 14:44

Iran produces 612,000 sedans in 10 months: Industry min.

TEHRAN, Feb. 22 (MNA) – Statistics of the Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade indicated that 612,000 passenger cars were manufactured in 10 months of the current year (from March 21, 2019 to Jan. 20, 2020), showing a 18.8 percent decline as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

According to statistics, manufacturing pickups recorded a 2.8 percent hike as compared to the same period of last year.

In the same period, leading domestic manufacturers produced 1,657 buses, minibuses and vans, 3,603 trucks and mini-trucks showing a 49.2 and 60.5 percent decline respectively as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

In addition, 341,000 and 15,559 tractors were manufactured in 10 months of the current year [from March 21, 2019 to Jan. 20, 2020], recording a 46.7 percent decline and 14.1 percent growth as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

