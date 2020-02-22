Iran produces 612,000 sedans in 10 months: Industry min.

According to statistics, manufacturing pickups recorded a 2.8 percent hike as compared to the same period of last year.

In the same period, leading domestic manufacturers produced 1,657 buses, minibuses and vans, 3,603 trucks and mini-trucks showing a 49.2 and 60.5 percent decline respectively as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

In addition, 341,000 and 15,559 tractors were manufactured in 10 months of the current year [from March 21, 2019 to Jan. 20, 2020], recording a 46.7 percent decline and 14.1 percent growth as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

