  1. Economy
25 February 2020 - 12:37

Production of petrochemicals at 2% growth in 10 months

Production of petrochemicals at 2% growth in 10 months

TEHRAN, Feb. 25 (MNA) – Production volume of chemical and petrochemical products registered a 1.9 percent growth in 10 months of the current year (from March 21 to Jan. 20).

Statistics showed that 45,885,000 tons of petrochemcials were produced from March 21, 2019 to Jan. 20, 2020, showing a 1.9 percent growth as compared to the same period of last year.

In this period, production of polystyrene recorded a 60 percent decline while production of polycarbonate and resin epoxy registered a 48.8 and 11.9 percent slump respectively.

In the meantime, production of rubber styrene butadiene, polypropylene [PP] and polyethylene [PE] recorded a 19, 9.5 and 8.7 percent increase respectively.

MNA/FNA13981205001111

News Code 156004

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 3 + 10 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News