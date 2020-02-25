Production of petrochemicals at 2% growth in 10 months

Statistics showed that 45,885,000 tons of petrochemcials were produced from March 21, 2019 to Jan. 20, 2020, showing a 1.9 percent growth as compared to the same period of last year.

In this period, production of polystyrene recorded a 60 percent decline while production of polycarbonate and resin epoxy registered a 48.8 and 11.9 percent slump respectively.

In the meantime, production of rubber styrene butadiene, polypropylene [PP] and polyethylene [PE] recorded a 19, 9.5 and 8.7 percent increase respectively.

MNA/FNA13981205001111