Massive turnout of people in elections will foil enemies’ plot: Army cmdr.

Enemies seek to make people doubt the Islamic Republic, he said, adding, “huge turnout of people in elections will frustrate plots hatched by enemies against the country.”

He made the remarks late on Wed. in a local ceremony in Kerman province and added, “the revolutionary people of the Islamic Iran have always expressed their support and loyalty for the causes of the Islamic Revolution with their timely presence in national and religious occasions.”

Today, the enemy has adopted more hostile positions openly against the Establishment than before, he said, adding, “under such circumstances, insightful and discerning people of the country should make their utmost effort to thwart conspiracies of enemies.”

Mousavi added, “today, enemy is trying to weaken the Establishment using soft war, cultural invasion, the imposition of cruel sanctions and questioning the basic principles of the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

The Army commander emphasized the need for huge participation of people from all walks of life in the elections and stated, “massive turnout of people in elections will strengthen the Establishment and give a crushing blow to the plots waged by the global arrogance against the country.”

In addition, high turnout of people in the elections will create national unity and solidarity, Mousavi underscored.

MNA/4857371