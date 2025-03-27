3 people killed in Israeli drone attack on S. Lebanon

In detail, an Israeli drone struck a car, accompanied by artillery shelling targeting the al-Dabash neighborhood, east of the town of Yohmor al-Shaqif, Al Mayadeen's correspondent reported.

Earlier, at dawn, another Lebanese citizen was martyred in the town of Maaroub in the Tyre district after an Israeli drone targeted his car.

Over the past few days, the Israeli occupation has escalated its aggression against Lebanese villages in the south and the Bekaa Valley, launching a series of raids that have resulted in deaths and injuries, in a continuing violation of the ceasefire agreement.