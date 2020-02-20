Iran’s enemies more scared of ‘the nation’ than arms

Speaking to Mehr News Agency on Thursday – a day before the parliamentary elections – Brigadier General Heidari said, “What scares the enemies of the Islamic Republic more than its military force, is the great Iranian nation and its presence and support to the establishment.”

Referring to the considerable impacts of the nation’s support to the Ideals of the Islamic Republic, he said challenges in the past four decades have always been resolved by people’s presence and participation in the country’s affairs.

The 11th round of parliamentary elections will be held on February 21. The race will be held for 290 parliamentary seats in over 200 constituencies across the country's 31 provinces.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the army chief said, “The arrogant powers are sure that, one day, we will reach out to the oppressed people of the world and help them fight the oppressors – just like the people of Iraq, Syria and Yemen have had the spiritual support of the Iranian nation in the fight against their enemies.”

MNA/4857726