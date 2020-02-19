  1. Politics
19 February 2020 - 14:31

Maj. Gen. Bagheri:

Massive turnout in parl. election to challenge US

Massive turnout in parl. election to challenge US

TEHRAN, Feb. 19 (MNA) – Iran’s Chief of Staff Major General Mohammad Bagheri said that the massive participation of the people in the upcoming parliamentary election will challenge the US terrorist regime.

In a statement released on Wednesday, General Bagheri called for the maximum participation of the people in the upcoming parliamentary election, emphasizing their presence will challenge the US terrorist regime.

He also expressed hope that the Iranian people will show their true support to the establishment and let down the enemies of the country.

The 11th round of parliamentary elections will be held on February 21. The race will be held for 290 parliamentary seats in over 200 constituencies across the country's 31 provinces.

