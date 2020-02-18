Iran, Pakistan stress fight against goods smuggling in border areas

The two sides emphasized the need to strengthen trade and business cooperation between Iran and Pakistan, identify problems and obstacles to expand cooperation and provide solutions to the problem through regular business meetings between two countries.

They also discussed the support of the two countries’ private sectors and the provision of necessary facilities during the meeting.

The two sides also stressed the need to systematize trade and business and fight against goods smuggling in the border areas of the two countries.

Iran’s ambassador emphasized the need for the development of commercial cooperation at the governmental and private levels of the two countries and called for a review of banking, monetary and financial cooperation between Iran and Pakistan.

Hosseini also discussed the strengthening of border markets, emphasizing the need to open new border crossings in order to facilitate trade between two countries.

Emphasizing the development of cooperation with Iran in the field of trade and economy, Razak Dawood called for the continuation of consultations in line with trade agreements between the two countries.

He stressed the need for a sustained and serious fight against goods smuggling on both sides.

MNA/FNA 13981129000381