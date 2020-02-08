Iranian amb. to Pakistan proposes regional coalition

He made the remarks in a press conference in Islam Abad on Saturday.

He proposed that Pakistan, Turkey, China, and Russia cooperate with Iran to form a strong regional coalition.

“Pakistan and Iran can increase their economic cooperation via Gwadar and Chabahar ports”, he added.

During a meeting with the Minister of Defense Production of Pakistan Zubaida Jalal, Hosseini described the relations between the two countries friendly and unstoppable.

“There is a great deal of potential for cooperation between Pakistan and Iran, especially in the field of the defense industry”, Iranian ambassador noted.

Zubaida Jalal expressed Pakistan’s readiness to expand defense cooperation with Iran.

“Relations with Pakistan are very significant to Iran and we want to develop relations in all fields”, Hosseini emphasized.

