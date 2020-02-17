Liberation of ‘Aleppo’ rubbed enemies’ nose in dirt: Syria’s Assad

He congratulated his forces Monday for consolidating control over the entire province of Aleppo in northern Syria, pledging to press ahead with a military campaign to achieve complete victory “sooner or later.”

Assad pledged in a televised address that the onetime economic hub of Aleppo, the provincial capital, will “return stronger than it was before.”

“This liberation does not mean the end of the war, and does not mean the end of the schemes nor the end of terrorism or the surrender of enemies,” Assad said. “But it means that we rubbed their noses in the dirt as a prelude for complete victory and ahead of their defeat, sooner or later.”

The developments sparked late-night celebrations in the city, with state media showing residents waving flags and dancing in the streets packed with vehicles, Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported.

“Our beloved people of Aleppo, I congratulate you for the victory. ... With it we will fight the bigger battle, the reconstruction of Aleppo and with the will of Syrians we will rebuild all of Syria and we will continue liberation, God willing,” said Assad, seated behind an empty wooden desk and wearing glasses.

MNA/PR