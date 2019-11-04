Iran’s advisory role caused US’ defeat in Syria: Maj. Gen. Safavi

“It was our political support and advising role that caused the defeat of the United States, its Western and Arab allies, as well as certain regional states, in Syria, and the defeat of Takfiri terrorists in Syria’s Aleppo and Iraq’s Mosul,” Top Military Aide to the Iranian Leader, Major General Yahya Rahim Safavi, said on Monday.

His remarks came on the 40th anniversary of the 1979 takeover of the American embassy in Tehran, known as Student Day and the National Day of the Fight against Global Arrogance in Iran.

“The US is incapable of changing the strategic face of the region and the world in its own favor,” he said, adding “all developments in China, Russia and India are taking place against the US’ interests.”

Maj. Gen. Safavi then censured the US President Donald Trump for his policies on regional developments, saying “the charlatan, witless and insolent president of America freely talks about plundering the Syrian oil while still insisting on his agenda to make decisions for other countries, such as China, Russia, Venezuela, North Korea and Iran.”

The US was in more power back in 1979, he said, adding “the US’ power is declining. The US today is far weaker and more ill-reputed than it was forty years ago.”

