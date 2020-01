Iran’s Commander of Quds Force Lt. Gen. Qasem Soleimani and Iraq’s Deputy Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis were assassinated by the US terrorist forces at Baghdad airport in the early hours of Friday.

Following various anti-US rallies in Iranian cities and some cities in the world, people in Aleppo have convened at Saadallah al-Jabiri Square to condemn the US assassination of Lt. Gen. Soleimani and his companions in Baghdad, according to SANA.

