At 22.32 pm of May 4th, 2020, a hostile flight occurred on the screens of the army air defenses coming from the northeast of Athria, a military source told Syrian Arab News Agency [SANA].

The flight’s missiles targeted some military depots in Assfaira region, and the air defenses confronted the hostile missiles.

The source added that verification is underway to evaluate the losses left by the aggression.

MNA/SANA