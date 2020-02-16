Nasrallah hails resistance of Iranian nation

He made the remarks on commemoration ceremony of Lt. Gen. Soleimani’s 40th day of martyrdom held in Lebanon.

Nasrallah first commemorated the martyrs of the resistance, and praised the recent martyrs of the Resistance; Hajj Qasem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and their companions.

Congratulating the anniversary of the Islamic Revolution of Iran, Nasrallah said, “Iran has resisted with the help of God and the presence of its faithful nation, despite all military, security, economic, media and psychological wars, and sanctions,” adding this is the message that the ones awaiting collapse of the Islamic establishment should get.

“The assassination of Hajj Qasem Soleimani and the so-called ‘Deal of the Century’ have been designed to facilitate the US and Israeli domineering policy in the region,” Nasrallah said.

“The martyrdom of Hajj Qasem Soleimani has caused the whole region, the axis of Resistance, ad Iran enter a new and critical phase,” he added.

Referring to Trump’s so-called plan of ‘Deal of the Century’, he said, “In fact, this is not a deal, it’s a dictation which its failure depends on the resistance of Islamic states.”

“The Deal of the Century is a Zionist plot to end Palestinian causes,” he added.

Nasrallah went on to say, “Trump’s Deal of the Century’ is doomed to failure just like the previous plans proposed by former US presidents.”

He also criticized the weak stances of some Arab countries’ foreign ministers toward Trump’s so-called Deal of the Century who have proposed 'review of some parts of the deal', emphasizing the necessity of resistance against it.

Saying that the US and Israel regime are accountable for all wars and atrocities in the region, Nasrallah stressed that there is no other option against them except for all-out resistance.

“We are not afraid of the US and we believe in our own capabilities and faith,” he added.

Referring to the US crimes from aiding Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein to aiding ISIL, he called on the people of the region to rise against the US.

“Our responsibility is to support Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (Hashd al-Shaabi) and expel the American forces from the region,” Nasrallah emphasized.

