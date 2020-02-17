  1. Politics
17 February 2020 - 21:00

Iranian Parl. Speaker meets with Nasrallah in Beirut

TEHRAN, Feb. 17 (MNA) – Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani met and held talks with the Secretary General of Lebanese Hezbollah Resistance Movement Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut late on Monday.

In this bilateral meeting, the two sides reviewed the latest developments in the region, current developments and ways to confront political, security and economic challenges.

Larijani also met and held talks with Lebanese President Michel Aoun and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri on Monday.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani arrived in Lebanon last night and met with Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab today.  

Upon his arrival in Lebanon, Larijani said that Lebanon is an influential country in the region and the two countries of Iran and Lebanon have always established amicable and friendly ties with each other.

Iranian Ambassador to Lebanon Mohammad Jalal Firouznia also attended the meeting.

MNA/FNA13981128001023

News Code 155737

