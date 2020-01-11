Nasrallah vows to take Gen. Soleimani's revenge: Sheikh Naim Qassem

“Soleimani was not only for Iran. He also belonged to the whole Islamic world and resistance. He was against the enemy and the occupier,” he said, adding, “The US will realize that they made a big stupid act and their calculation to change the equation was wrong.”

Hassan Nasrallah made a speech at a ceremony held last week in Dahieh, Beirut in commemoration of the Martyr Gen. Soleimani and the second-in-command of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.

He stated that the lowest price for the blood of them is the expulsion of US army from the region.

Following the US’ act of terror in assassinating General Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis on Friday, the Iraqi Parliament passed a resolution to oust US troops from the country.

