Nakhalah praises Martyr Soleimani’s major role in boosting Palestinian resistance

Gen. Soleimani was in charge of personally seeing to all the cases and the process of delivering weapons, he said in an interview with AlqudstodayTV, adding that Haj Ghasem had been monitoring complicated operations and visiting different countries to make the delivery of weapons to Gaza possible.

“Soleimani turned the Palestinian revolution from secret military groups to a powerful army equipped with arms and various capabilities. He didn’t stop at just transferring missile but made some changes regarding the quality of missiles.”

“Gaza can be proud of having thousands of missiles which can target all Zionist cities,” he added.

Lieutenant General Ghasem Soleimani was assassinated on Jan. 3 by the US terrorist forces at Baghdad Airport. He was a major figure in the resistance axis and many Palestinian and Lebanese leaders, including al-Nakhalah, attended his historic funeral in Iran.

