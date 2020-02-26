Trump confesses Iran hates ISIL: Zarif

"@realdonaldtrump just admitted what we all knew: US troops in Syria to have the oil," Zarif wrote on his Twitter on Tuesday.

"And that Russia, Syria, and Iran can fight ISIL, confessing that Iran hates ISIL," he added, posting a video of Trump’s speech admitting that Iran hates ISIL.

Zarif further added, "But not only did US NOT fight ISIL, it cowardly murdered its #1 enemy [Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani]—with ONLY Trump cronies and ISIL celebrating."

The United States terrorist forces assassinated top Iranian anti-terror commander Lt. General Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq’s pro-government Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) — better known as Hashd al-Sha’abi — in an airstrike at Baghdad’s international airport on January 3.

Retaliating the cowardly act, Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) targeted the US airbase of Ain al-Assad in Al-Anbar province in western Iraq.

MNA