Yemeni people not to let aggressors continue their crimes: spox

“Yemeni people will not let those criminals continue their aggression, and, God willing, will not let them get away with it,” he said on Saturday, according to Almasirah. The spokesman went on to vow response to the aggression.

The US-Saudi aggression attack targeted a gathering of citizens near the wreckage of a Tornado aircraft that was shot down on Friday. Three houses and a car, also, were targeted, killing and wounding more than 30 civilians, among them women and children.

The US-Saudi aggression returned more than once to target the location of the warplane, which hampered the efforts of the paramedics to save the injured and doubled the number of killed.

Mohamed Abdul-Salam also described the downing of the aircraft as “a painful blow to the US-Saudi aggression”.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi strongly condemned the Saudi war crime in Yemen. “During the past years we have repeatedly witnessed that whenever coalition forces, led by Saudi Arabia, or their allies concede humiliating defeats in the battlefield, they carry on inhumane killing of women, children, and civilians using American weapons,” he said.

MNA/PR