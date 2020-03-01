France declares Strait of Hormuz military coalition fully operational: report

France announced the new European Maritime Awareness mission in the Strait of Hormuz (EMASOH) naval patrol in January with the support of Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, the Netherlands, and Portugal after months of tensions in the Persian Gulf, according to the Defense Post.

EMASOH is based in the United Arab Emirates, where France already has a permanent military presence.

Operation Agenor, the military component of the European-led Maritime Situation Awareness in the Strait of Hormuz (EMASOH) initiative, was declared at full operational capacity in a ceremony at a French base in the Abu Dhabi on February 25, the Ministry for the Armed Forces said on Thursday.

French Horizon class frigate Forbin and Dutch De Zeven Provinciën-class frigate HNLMS De Ruyters are currently under the operational control and tactical command of the operation, and Denmark has already pledged to deploy a relief frigate in the autumn.

France says EMASOH will “contribute to de-escalating of tensions in the region of strategic interests” and “is not aimed at any particular state, but seeks to ensure the stability of the region by defining an objective and autonomous mapping of the regional security situation and preserving freedom of navigation.”

MNA/PR