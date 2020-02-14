Trump covering up results of investigations on Martyr Soleimani's assassination

"Trump is intervening personally on the issue, as he directly issued the order for the assassination of the two commanders," the Iraqi MP said, according to Aalmaalomah news.

"America is putting great pressure on the Iraqi government to prevent disclosure of the results of the affiliated investigations," he added.

He noted that if disclosed, the results may reveal the role of the US mercenaries or airliners and their staff in carrying out the assassination of the two commanders.

US terrorist forces assassinated General Soleimani along with senior Iraqi commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis in an air raid on Jan. 3. Iran called it an act of ‘state terrorism’ and vowed to take ‘harsh revenge’ which came five days later when Iranian missiles hit US’ Ain al-Assad military base in Iraq.

The US assassination of the top Iranian commander along with Muhandis sent shock waves across the world while, at the same time, forging greater unity in the region against US interventionism, with insistent calls for revenge being echoed across the Muslim world.

