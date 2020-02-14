Deal of Century Trump's means to occupy Middle East: Erdogan

Erdogan railed against Trump’s highly controversial roadmap for Israeli-Palestinian conflict while addressing Pakistan’s parliament on Friday.

“The plan… is not a peace project but in fact, a project for occupation,” he said, as quoted by local media.

The Turkish leader noted that Ankara “gave the biggest reaction” to Trump’s initiative, which was quickly rejected by the Palestinians and widely dismissed throughout the Muslim world as skewed in favor of Israeli regime. The plan includes the creation of an “independent” Palestinian state in the form of multiple enclaves within Israeli territory.

MNA/PR