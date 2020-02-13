Gen. Soleimani urged all Muslims to keep unity

In his sectioned will, the martyred commander elaborated on different political and spiritual matters.

General Soleimani underlined the necessity of following a unique leadership by all Shia and Sunni Muslims of the world in order to overcome the challenges created by the enemies.

Part of his will reads:

“My brothers and sisters! The Islamic world is in constant need of leadership; a religious and jurisprudential leadership attached to the Innocent Ones. You know, the most glorious religious leader, who shook the world and revived Islam – Imam Khomeini -- made the Velayat-e Faqih the sole savior of this nation. So, both of you Shia and Sunni believers should know that you should not abandon the Tent of Velayat [Leadership] in order to save Islam. The tent is the tent of the Prophet (PBUH). The basic aim of the world's hostility to the Islamic Republic is to burn and destroy this tent. Turn it around. O, praise must be to Allah! If this tent is damaged, the Prophet's shrine and Medina shrine and Najaf, Karbala, Kadhimiya, Samarra and Mashhad will not remain anymore.”

US terrorist forces assassinated General Soleimani along with senior Iraqi commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis in an air raid on Jan. 3. Iran called it an act of ‘state terrorism’ and vowed to take ‘harsh revenge’ which came five days later when Iranian missiles hit US’ Ain al-Assad military base in Iraq.

The US assassination of the top Iranian commander along with Muhandis sent shock waves across the world while, at the same time, forging greater unity in the region against US interventionism, with insistent calls for revenge being echoed across the Muslim world.

MNA