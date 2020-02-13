  1. Politics
13 February 2020 - 22:13

Commemoration ceremony of Gen. Soleimani’s 40th day of martyrdom held in Tehran

Commemoration ceremony of Gen. Soleimani’s 40th day of martyrdom held in Tehran

TEHRAN, Feb. 13 (MNA) – The commemoration ceremony of the 40th day of the martyrdom of the former IRGC Quds Force, Lieutenant General Soleimani, was held at Tehran’s Imam Khomeini Mosalla on Thursday evening.

The ceremony was attended by people from different walks of life as well as top Iranian political and military figures, including Chief Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps Major General Hossein Salami, IRGC Quds Force Commander Brigadier General Esmaeil Gha'ani, IRGC Ground Force Commander Brigadier General Mohammad Pakpour, IRGC deputy Commander Rear Admiral Ali Fadavi, and IRGC Aerospace Force Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh.

US terrorist forces assassinated General Soleimani along with senior Iraqi commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis in an air raid on Jan. 3. Iran called it an act of ‘state terrorism’ and vowed to take ‘harsh revenge’ which came five days later when Iranian missiles hit US’ Ain al-Assad military base in Iraq.

The US assassination of the top Iranian commander along with Muhandis sent shock waves across the world while, at the same time, forging greater unity in the region against US interventionism, with insistent calls for revenge being echoed across the Muslim world.

MNA

News Code 155599

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 5 + 4 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News