Commemoration ceremony of Gen. Soleimani’s 40th day of martyrdom held in Tehran

The ceremony was attended by people from different walks of life as well as top Iranian political and military figures, including Chief Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps Major General Hossein Salami, IRGC Quds Force Commander Brigadier General Esmaeil Gha'ani, IRGC Ground Force Commander Brigadier General Mohammad Pakpour, IRGC deputy Commander Rear Admiral Ali Fadavi, and IRGC Aerospace Force Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh.

US terrorist forces assassinated General Soleimani along with senior Iraqi commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis in an air raid on Jan. 3. Iran called it an act of ‘state terrorism’ and vowed to take ‘harsh revenge’ which came five days later when Iranian missiles hit US’ Ain al-Assad military base in Iraq.

The US assassination of the top Iranian commander along with Muhandis sent shock waves across the world while, at the same time, forging greater unity in the region against US interventionism, with insistent calls for revenge being echoed across the Muslim world.

MNA