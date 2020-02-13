Gen. Soleimani’s martyrdom initiated end of US presence in Region

“The terror attack against General Soleimani by the US’ arrogant regime started the end of the Americans’ presence in the region,” Brigadier General Ramezan Sharif in a ceremony to commemorate the martyred general in Urmia on Thursday.

Noting that General Soleimani’s mission was to boost the resistance movement in the fight against the Zionist regime, the spokesman said, “His martyrdom, too, was also a help to that cause.”

The assassination of such great Generals could never prevent enemies' fall, he stressed.

Sharif added that the IRGC’s retaliation by targeting their airbase in Iraq, Ain al-Assad, disgraced the Americans, so their expulsion from the region is a certain fate for them.

