'Hard Revenge' to continue until expulsion of US forces from region

"Our strong revenge continues until the removal of American forces from the region and leaving Zionists without a supporter," he said in an interview with Al-Masirah.

"Our war with the enemy and our presence on the battlefield will go on as long as injustice and aggression continues," he added.

"In IRGC' strike on Ain al-Asad, we hit one of the main US airbases and posed a serious threat to the US power in the region," the Iranian commander noted.

He continued that the US would confirm the death of its troops in the said attack in the future, although it is currently only admitting to brain injuries in the attack.

"In contrast to their initial claims, American officials have confirmed that some 109 US troops have suffered brain injuries in Iran airstrike on Ain al-Asad," he added.

"Today the axis of the resistance is not only Iran, but it extends from the Red Sea to the Mediterranean and from Ansarallah in Yemen to Hezbollah in Lebanon," he added.

US terrorist forces assassinated General Soleimani along with senior Iraqi commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis in an air raid on Jan. 3. Iran called it an act of ‘state terrorism’ and vowed to take ‘harsh revenge’ which came five days later when Iranian missiles hit US’ Ain al-Assad military base in Iraq.

