Inventor offers his world medal to Martyr Soleimani family

Addressing the family of Martyr Leinant General Soleimani family in a letter in the occasion of the anniversary of the martyrdom of the Mosen Hojaji and the Day of the Defenders of Holy shrine, Davood Saadatkhah who won the World Medal of Inventions in 2013 wrote that he would like to grant his medal to the family of Martyr Soleimani and hoped that he would be able to continue his path in confronting against the economic war of enemies of Islamic Republic of Iran.

Inventing an intelligent voice communication messaging system for queuing in banks, the Iranian youth from Varamin County won second place in the world at the 2013 World Inventors Competition.

On 4 January 2020, Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, along with deputy Iraqi PMU Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, were assassinated in an attack by American drones at Baghdad airport.

