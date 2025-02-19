Egypt, Spain reaffirm opposition to US plan for Gaza

Speaking in Madrid on Wednesday ahead of the gathering, Sisi urged the "international community's support and adoption of a plan to rebuild the Gaza Strip without displacing the Palestinian people -- I repeat, without displacing the Palestinian people -- from their land, which they cling to, and their homeland, which they do not agree to relinquish."

Sanchez agreed, saying, "Gaza belongs to the Palestinians and is part of the future Palestinian state," Press TV reported.

"Their expulsion would not only be immoral and contrary to international law and United Nations resolutions, but would also have a destabilizing effect," he added.

The two leaders also inked a declaration upgrading Egypt-Spain ties to a "strategic partnership", and several memorandums of understanding in various fields, including defense and tackling illegal migration.

During the early days of his administration, Trump suggested that the people of Gaza must either temporarily or permanently relocate out of the strip, including Egypt and Jordan.

On February 4, Trump proposed that the US could take over Gaza and turn it into the “Riviera” of West Asia after clearing the Palestinians out, and resettling them elsewhere.

Trump’s remarks sparked widespread condemnations, including from Palestine, the UN and the Arab world, as a potentially fatal blow to the so-called two-state solution.

Next month, the Arab League is scheduled to hold an extraordinary meeting in Cairo in response to Trump's plan.

Trump’s provocative proposal came after the Israeli regime failed to realize its objectives in the war on the coastal strip for over 15 months, during which the regime killed at least 48,297 Palestinians, mostly women and children.

