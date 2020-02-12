Senate to rein in Trump's war powers against Iran: report

The War Powers Resolution, introduced by Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.), will come to the floor Wednesday with a final expected vote Thursday, according to Politico.

The Senate is set to pass a bipartisan resolution this week to limit US President Donald Trump’s authority to launch military operations against Iran weeks after the US assassinated top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani.

In addition to all 47 Democrats, the measure so far has support from Republican Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, Todd Young of Indiana, Mike Lee of Utah, Rand Paul of Kentucky and Jerry Moran of Kansas.

The Democratic senators running for president are expected to be in Washington for the vote on Thursday, ensuring that the 51-vote threshold for the War Powers resolution will be met.

“The last thing this country should do is rush into or blunder into another war in the Middle East. And no matter who our president is, no president is smart enough to, on their own, make that kind of a decision without deliberation,” Kaine said in an interview.

If the War Powers measure is approved by both chambers as expected, it will be the second time such an effort has reached Trump’s desk. Last year, the House and Senate passed a War Powers resolution intended to cut off US military support for the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen’s civil war; the first time both chambers of Congress used the 1973 War Powers Act to constrain presidential authority.

Kaine’s bill would require Trump to cease all hostilities targeting Iran within 30 days unless explicitly approved by Congress.

MNA/PR