Iranian people to continue path of Revolution with power: IRGC chief

He made the remarks at Imam Hossein University in the unveiling ceremony of the books titled “Godfather’s Narrative” and “Islamic Revolution University”, saying “We become stronger when power is based on the domestic capabilities of the society, and when we become scientists and gain mastery over science and technologies.”

He went on to say that the book “Godfather’s Narrative” indicates the documents of espionage in the Pahlavi regime and noted that it can help explain why the Islamic Revolution took place and led to the flourishing Islamic period in which independence, freedom and the ruling of divine values are present.

IRGC chief referred to the massive turnout of people to the parades marking the anniversary of Islamic Revolution and said that a difficult path has been followed to consolidate the independence and dignity of this land, adding that despite all the conspiracies of the enemies, the Islamic Republic is at the pinnacle of glory and progress.

FA/83672292