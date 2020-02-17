  1. Politics
17 February 2020 - 12:27

Iranian students returned from China to leave quarantine today

TEHRAN, Feb. 17 (MNA) – Some 60 Iranian university students who returned from Wuhan, China, on Feb. 5, have been declared as coronavirus-free and will leave quarantine on Monday.

As Governor of Shahriar Country Noorollah Taheri told Mehr correspondent, the students are all in good health.

A plane carrying dozens of Iranians confined in the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicenter of a coronavirus outbreak, landed in Iran on February 5.

There was also a team of infectious disease doctors and special emergency response medics on board with them.

The retrieved students were quarantined for two weeks in a special hospital in Tehran.

According to official reports from the Ministry of Health, no case of the new coronavirus has been reported in Iran so far.

