Rouhani lauds people’s massive turnout in Feb. 11 rallies

“Your passionate and conscious presence at 22 Bahman [February 11] demonstrations, once again displayed the most everlasting scenes of national unity, empathy and allegiance before the eyes of the world with a different and dramatic glow,” Rouhani said in a message on Tuesday evening.

“The sincere, sympathetic, and intelligent participation of people across the country in recreating this blessed day, which coincided with the 40th day of the martyrdom of Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani this year, gave rise to blessings, and especially in today's conditions, displayed insistence on and adherence to the ideals of the Islamic system and loyalty to its transcendent values more than ever,” he added.

The president added, “In this critical and decisive period, I appreciate the meaningful, united and magnificent movement of our noble, ever-present people of our country, and thank all the people, groups and political parties that made the establishment proud and disappointed the enemies with their strong unity and solidarity in this national celebration, and ask the Almighty blessings, pride and the well-being of all on the path to the utmost aspirations of the Islamic Revolution.”

Every year on February 11, the nation turns out in droves to highlight support for the Revolution which replaced the US-backed regime with the Islamic Republic.

Demonstrators in many cities braved the cold weather on Tuesday as they descended on main crossroads to renew their allegiance to the country's Islamic principles at a time of rising economic and political pressure.

