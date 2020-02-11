Senior officials join Islamic Revolution anniversary rallies

President Hassan Rouhani, Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, Intelligence Minister Mahmoud Alavi, Spokesman for Iran's Guardian Council Abbas Ali Kadkhodaei are among the top state figures participating in the event.

Every year on this day, the nation turns out in droves to highlight support for the Revolution which replaced the US-backed regime with the Islamic Republic.

Demonstrators in many cities braved the cold weather on Tuesday as they descended on main crossroads to renew their allegiance to the country's Islamic principles at a time of rising economic and political pressure.

MNA