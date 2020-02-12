Envoy lauds Iran-Qatar's flourishing ties

Speaking at a ceremony in Doha on Tuesday that was held on the occasion of the 41st anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution, Sobhani said that ties between the two countries have strengthened in different fields including political, economic, cultural and border cooperation.

The Iranian ambassador said that the Emir’s visit to Tehran last month opened a new chapter in bilateral relations, which is expected to accelerate between the two countries.

He mentioned the signing of an agreement to hold the Seventh Joint Commission meeting between the two countries in this context during the Qatari Emir’s visit to Tehran.

The Seventh Joint Commission meeting, to be held in Tehran in April, will be co-chaired by Iran’s Minister of Energy Reza Ardakanian and Qatar’s Minister of Commerce and Industry of Qatar Ali bin Ahmed al Kuwari.

