Maduro felicitates Iran on 41st anniversary of Islamic Revolution

"I send a warm welcome to the Iranian People & our friend and Pres., Hasan Rohani, on the occasion of the 41st anniversary of the triumph of the Islamic Republic of Iran," he wrote on Tuesday.

"From Venezuela, we'll keep deepening the ties of friendship & respect that unite us in pro of the Peace of our peoples," he added.

Every year on February 11, the nation turns out in droves to highlight support for the Revolution which replaced the US-backed regime with the Islamic Republic.

Demonstrators in many Iranian cities braved the cold weather on Tuesday as they descended on main crossroads to renew their allegiance to the country's Islamic principles at a time of rising economic and political pressure.

MNA/