Zarif to Trump: “Time to abandon your delusions”

“Iranians turned out in huge numbers to rally on the 41st anniversary of their revolution–and to honor their fallen heroes,” Zarif tweeted while also posting images of today’s massive rallies which marked the 41st anniversary of the Islamic Revolution.

“Message to Trump (+vassals): Time to abandon your delusions,” wrote Zarif, highlighting that “With all challenges & differences, in defending country & honor, all 82 million Iranians are ONE.”

Iranians from all walks of life took to the streets across the country to voice support for the Islamic Revolution as it turned 41. This year’s rallies were especial in that US assassinated former IRGC Quds Force commander Lieutenant General Soleimani in Jan. 3 which provoked the anger of the Iranian people. Literally millions of people participated in the funeral ceremony of the commander across some Iranian cities, delivering a strong message to Washington that the path of Martyr Soleimani will continue as before.

