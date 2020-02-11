Iran reacts to France claims against its space program

“Iran’s defensive missile program is not related to the UNSC Resolution 2231, because Iran’s missiles are not designed for carrying nuclear weapons,” Mousavi added on Tuesday.

His remarks came in reaction to the earlier comments by France, which condemned Iran’s space launch on February 9.

“France condemns this launch, which employs ballistic missile technologies, in particular those used for intercontinental missiles. Iran also unveiled a new ballistic missile, which it said had a range that could exceed 500 kilometers,” a statement by the French Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

“In keeping with its obligations under UN Security Council Resolution 2231, Iran cannot engage in activities, including launches, connected to ballistic missiles capable of carrying nuclear weapons. The development of the Iranian ballistic missile program undermines regional stability and affects European security. France calls on Iran to fully abide by its international obligations in this regard,” the statement added.

Mousavi reiterated that Iran holds the natural right to conduct its space program activities in a bid to propel its technological development plans.

