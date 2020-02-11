  1. Politics
11 February 2020 - 12:44

Qatari Emir felicitates Iran on anniversary of Islamic Revolution

TEHRAN, Feb. 11 (MNA) – Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani has in a message has extended congratulations on the 41st anniversary of the victory of Iran’s Islamic Revolution.

In a message to President Hassan Rouhani, the Qatari emir congratulated the 41st anniversary of the Islamic Revolution in Iran.

Earlier, Kuwaiti Emir Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah and Oman's new King Haitham bin Tariq al-Said in separate messages to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani expressed congratulations on the event of the national day.

On this day 41 years ago, people took to the streets to celebrate the collapse of the Pahlavi Dynasty and the emergence of the new era by the establishment of the Islamic Republic.

