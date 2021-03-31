Rouhani highlights people's role in Islamic Rep.

Speaking in the cabinet session on Wednesday, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani spoke about the March 1979 Iranian Islamic Republic referendum, saying, “Tomorrow, is Iranian Islamic Republic Day and this event is one of the important honors of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Islamic Revolution and the founder of the Islamic Revolution Imam Khomeini."

"If we want to interpret this national day in one phrase, we would say that it is the Iranian people who do everything in this country", he stressed.

He went on to say, “In this day, the Iranian nation has chosen the system of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the first pillar of which is republic and democracy; The second pillar is the standards of Islam and the third pillar is Iran.”

“In this system, Iran's national interests are as a basis, the standards of Islam, both in beliefs and in practice and legislation, and especially in ethics and behavior, is our measure and standard”, he continued.

The opinion, the votes, and thoughts of the Iranian people are important in the Islamic Republic of Iran, Rouhani said, adding that the administration of Iran is under the control of the people. It is the Iranian nation that elects the officials of the country through the ballot boxes.

Rouhani, also seized the opportunity to speak about the June presidential election in the country, stressing, “We must all strive for a great and glorious election and It is very important that all people feel that their vote is influential and come to the polls with enthusiasm.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Rouhani said that the issue of US unilateral sanctions is one of the government’s main issues in the last months leading to the presidential election.

So far, the new US administration has not taken any serious actions despite its claims over Trump’s mistakes and failure of the maximum policy pressure on Iran, he added.

