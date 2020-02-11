Iran’s intelligence minister condemns deal of century

“We will announce our opposition to the already failed ‘deal of century’ by participating in the February-11 rallies alongside the revolutionary people of Iran,” Alavi said on Tuesday, which marks the 41st anniversary of the Islamic Revolution’s victory against the US-backed Pahlavi dynasty.

He added that during the rallies, “We will renew our allegiance with the late founder of the Islamic Republic Imam Khomeini and commit ourselves to all the freedom-seeking people of the world, promising that we will not stop till we oust the terrorist Americans and occupying Israelis from the region and Palestine.”

Millions of Iranians have taken to streets across the country to celebrate the 41st anniversary of the Islamic Revolution.

Each year on the 22nd day of the month of Bahman on the Persian calendar (11th of February), Iranians turn out in ceremonies attended by high-ranking officials to renew their allegiance to the Islamic establishment and Imam Khomeini, the late founder of the Islamic Republic.

Today’s celebrations are being held in 5200 places across the country in addition to Iranian consulates across the world.

MNA/4850256