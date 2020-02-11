  1. Politics
11 February 2020 - 10:34

41st victory anniversary of Islamic Revolution marked in Washington

TEHRAN, Feb. 11 (MNA) – Ambassadors, diplomats, university lecturers, and American peacekeeping activists attended the Iranian Interest Section in Washington on Tue. and commemorated the 41st victory anniversary of the Islamic Revolution while also paying tribute to Iran’s top commander Martyr Lt. Gen. Qasem Soleimani.

Like previous years, Iran’s Interest Section in Washington hosted ambassadors and diplomats of foreign missionaries based in Washington DC, university lecturers, religious figures, heads of Islamic organizations and outstanding reporters of the media circles on the occasion of 41st glorious victory anniversary of the Islamic Revolution.

Despite Trump’s administration policy of exerting maximum pressures against the Islamic Republic of Iran, representatives from embassies of Russia, Belgium, Norway, Brazil, Algeria, Oman, Iraq and religious and academic personalities and some representatives of active antiwar organizations attended this glorious ceremony.

Head of Iran’s Interest Section in Washington Mehdi Atefat expounded on the scientific, cultural and regional situation of Iran and commemorated the name and memory of Martyr Soleimani who was assassinated at Baghdad Intl. Airport on Jan. 03 at the direct order of US President Donald Trump.

